122 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $388.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.98.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

