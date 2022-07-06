Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 544 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in General Mills by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE GIS opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.