Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 7,310 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.32.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

