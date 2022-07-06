Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGTF opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Nightfood has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Nightfood Company Profile

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Nightfood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products for evening consumption. The company sells its products to retailers and wholesalers. Nightfood Holdings, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

