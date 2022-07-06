Bank of The West Sells 107 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 6,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $239.97 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

