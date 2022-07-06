Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.20.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $254.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.44. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

