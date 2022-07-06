Bank of The West Buys 238 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

