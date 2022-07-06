AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $153.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

