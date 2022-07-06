Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

