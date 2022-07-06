Elite Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

GOOG stock opened at $2,277.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,262.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,559.61.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.