Empirical Finance LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,277.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,262.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2,559.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.