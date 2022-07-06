AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s 4th Largest Position

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,381 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,868,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,451 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in AbbVie by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,609 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $153.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.01. The stock has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

