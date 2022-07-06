Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 20,635 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $102,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $283.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $291.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

