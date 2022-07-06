VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $175,815,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,698,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,316 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

