Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Watsco by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $244.65 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.67.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $228.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.17.

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

