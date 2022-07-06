180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,090,000 after buying an additional 749,784 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after buying an additional 503,347 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after buying an additional 478,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.86, for a total transaction of $549,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,099 shares in the company, valued at $302,071.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,228 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,797. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $288.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $293.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.