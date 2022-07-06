Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,002 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,977,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,731 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Biogen by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Biogen by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 263,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 180,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $212.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $372.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

