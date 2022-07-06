180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

NYSE:UHS opened at $104.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.