Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 245 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

