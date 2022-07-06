Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,277.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,262.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,559.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

