Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 49,514 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,506,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 159,262 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IMCR opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.86% and a negative net margin of 295.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunocore will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunocore (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

