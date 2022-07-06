Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Shares Down 2.4%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 1,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 325,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, March 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Cocrystal Pharma ( NASDAQ:COCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

