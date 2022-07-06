CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) Shares Down 10.4%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 56,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.
About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU)
