Short Interest in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Decreases By 21.2%

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INAB. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 69,150 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in IN8bio by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,160 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.09 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. IN8bio has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

