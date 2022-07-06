CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Trading 1.3% Higher

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 39,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 507,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.69.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile (CVE:DOC)
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
Featured Articles
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.