CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Trading 1.3% Higher

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 39,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 507,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.69.

CloudMD Software & Services ( CVE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

