Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) were up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 3,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 468,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $123.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.19 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 26.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scienjoy stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Scienjoy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Scienjoy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SJ)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

