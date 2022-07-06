Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) were up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $16.18. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29.
About Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benesse (BSEFY)
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.