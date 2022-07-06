Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. 16,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,442,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 52.52%.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV)
