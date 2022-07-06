Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. 16,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,442,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 52.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

