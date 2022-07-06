Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF – Get Rating) rose 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 54,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 15,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nomad Royalty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Nomad Royalty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRXF)
