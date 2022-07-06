Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF – Get Rating) rose 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 54,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 15,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nomad Royalty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRXF)

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

