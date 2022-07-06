Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THBRF)

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

