Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THBRF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thunderbird Entertainment Group (THBRF)
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.