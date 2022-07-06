Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Trading Down 1.7%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 94,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.
Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Galecto Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLTO)
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.
