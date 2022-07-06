Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Trading Down 1.7%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 94,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Galecto in the third quarter worth about $874,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Galecto during the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Galecto by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

