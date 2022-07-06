Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $4.36. 88,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,499,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 68.09%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 44.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,225 shares in the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

