Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $4.36. 88,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,499,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 68.09%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter.
Borr Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:BORR)
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
