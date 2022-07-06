Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Roku by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $92.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.41. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

