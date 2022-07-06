Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,574 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

NYSE:ISD opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $16.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.