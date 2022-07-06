Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,692 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

NASDAQ REG opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

