Xponance Inc. Sells 206 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 162.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.59.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

