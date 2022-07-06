Xponance Inc. Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

