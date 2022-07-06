Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,529 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 203.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.33.

Shares of GTLS opened at $157.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.32 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.77 and a 200 day moving average of $155.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

