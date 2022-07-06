Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 11,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00.

NYSE NEM opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.40.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEM. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

