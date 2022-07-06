Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.82. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.37 and a 1-year high of $153.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

