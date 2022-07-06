Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Up 26.1% in June

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PKW stock opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.62. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $98.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,712,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

