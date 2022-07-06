Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Up 26.1% in June

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
PKW stock opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.62. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $98.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.