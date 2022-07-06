Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,619,000 after buying an additional 204,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,659,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,293,000 after purchasing an additional 201,388 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

