Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

