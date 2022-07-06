Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 5,771 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 144,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 44,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Huntington Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.