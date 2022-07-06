Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,998.00

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,998 ($24.19) and last traded at GBX 1,979.35 ($23.97), with a volume of 5995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,970 ($23.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,724.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,580.39.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a GBX 30 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.27%.

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.