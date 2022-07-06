Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,182,700 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 5,366,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,913.5 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on TERRF. Citigroup lowered shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $9.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

