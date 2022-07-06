Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Insider M Scot Roberts Sells 26,982 Shares of Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) insider M Scot Roberts sold 26,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $323,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

M Scot Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, M Scot Roberts sold 10,182 shares of Altimmune stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $122,184.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of Altimmune stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $65,544.00.

On Monday, June 27th, M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of Altimmune stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $527.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.49. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

