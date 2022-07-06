Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.0% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $545.07 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

