Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $270.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.31. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $266.83 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

