Cooper Financial Group Purchases 380 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.64.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $185.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.84 and its 200-day moving average is $337.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

